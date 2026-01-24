× Expand Lexington Philharmonic Yellow and purple background photos of a Black woman and choir. The text reads Jubilee & Joy: Green & Beethoven. The LexPhil logo is in the bottom right corner.

Jubilee & Joy: Green & Beethoven at Appalachian Center for the Arts

Connected across centuries, Jubilee & Joy: Green & Beethoven on Saturday, February 21, is a powerful evening of music that celebrates human connection and the shared hope we sing into the future.

Under the baton of Music Director Mélisse Brunet, the evening begins at 7:30PM with TESTIFY! by 2025-2026 Saykaly Garbulinska Composer-in-Residence Brittany J. Green. The piece is a vibrant sonic tapestry inspired by the rhythms and harmonies of Green’s childhood memories of church and the joyful sizzle of her mother’s tambourine playing. Then, LexPhil is joined by The Lexington Singers and guests for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Monumental in scope and spirit, the work culminates in the iconic “Ode to Joy” and stands as one of music’s most transcendent declarations of shared humanity.

For more information or tickets call (859) 233-4226 or visit lexphil.org/jubliee-and-joy.