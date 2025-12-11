Jubilee & Joy: Green & Beethoven

LexPhil presents Jubilee & Joy, a powerful evening of music that celebrates humankind’s timeless pursuit for connection and joy. Under the baton of Music Director Mélisse Brunet, the program brings together two works that connect across centuries — each a jubilant proclamation of hope and humanity.

For more information call 859.233.4226 or visit lexphil.org.