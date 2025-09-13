Jubilee at Greyline Station

× Expand per RadioLex presented by Groovalution

JUBILEE!

Saturday, September 13, 2025 12p-6p at Greyline Station

Join RADIOLEX as we celebrate 10 years as the Voice of the People.

A free community concert and celebration fundraiser presented by The Groovalution.

Jubilee is a 250Lex event.

LIVE MUSIC

- Rags & Riches

- ellee ven & the Groovalution

- Goodwin Brothers

- Tony Wavy & the Currents

- The Vera & Steve Mabson Musical Duo

- Univibes

- VSP Band

RECORD SWAP

CAKE WALK

GAMES & PRIZES

SILENT AUCTION

FASHION SHOW

VIRTUAL QUILT

LOTERÍA

AND MORE!

Sponsored by:

- Kentucky American Water

- Cambridge Insurance

- The JCC Group

- Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co.

- Bethany Hicks, State Farm Agent

- VFG Wealth Management & Benefit Solutions

- Old North Bar at Greyline

- Greyline Station

Community Partners:

- Lexington Philharmonic

- Casa de la Cultura

- Vintage Therapy

- North Lime Donuts

- The Lextropolis Magazine

For more information call 859.721.5688 or visit radiolex.us