Jubilee at Greyline Station
to
Greyline Station 101 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
per RadioLex
presented by Groovalution
JUBILEE!
Saturday, September 13, 2025 12p-6p at Greyline Station
Join RADIOLEX as we celebrate 10 years as the Voice of the People.
A free community concert and celebration fundraiser presented by The Groovalution.
Jubilee is a 250Lex event.
LIVE MUSIC
- Rags & Riches
- ellee ven & the Groovalution
- Goodwin Brothers
- Tony Wavy & the Currents
- The Vera & Steve Mabson Musical Duo
- Univibes
- VSP Band
RECORD SWAP
CAKE WALK
GAMES & PRIZES
SILENT AUCTION
FASHION SHOW
VIRTUAL QUILT
LOTERÍA
AND MORE!
Sponsored by:
- Kentucky American Water
- Cambridge Insurance
- The JCC Group
- Bank of the Bluegrass & Trust Co.
- Bethany Hicks, State Farm Agent
- VFG Wealth Management & Benefit Solutions
- Old North Bar at Greyline
- Greyline Station
Community Partners:
- Lexington Philharmonic
- Casa de la Cultura
- Vintage Therapy
- North Lime Donuts
- The Lextropolis Magazine
For more information call 859.721.5688 or visit radiolex.us