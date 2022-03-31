Judy Collins at The Grand Theatre

The Grand Theatre 308 Saint Clair Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

  Judy Collins captured the love of many with her crystal clear vocal renditions of “Both Sides Now” and “Where are the Clowns,” both winning Grammy’s. As a leader of contemporary folk music, she introduced the world to Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell, and Brandy Newman.

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org

