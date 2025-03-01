Juice Box Heroes at The Amp at Log Still Distillery

The Amphitheater at Log Still 225 Dee Head Road, Gethsemane, Kentucky 40051

 Dress up in your favorite 90s outfit and get ready for an evening of nostalgia, great music, and good vibes. Let’s rock out and relive the decade of grunge, pop, and classic hits—don’t miss it!  Tickets are only $15!!

For more information, please visit logstilldistillery.com/theamp/

