July Twilight Tour at Conrad Caldwell House Museum

As the day’s light begins to fade and the shadows lengthen, visitors are transported to an era of opulence and grandeur. The Conrad-Caldwell House Museum offers guests a chance to engage the senses and view Conrad’s Castle after the hustle and bustle of the day dies down. Come and see the house in a different light on our Twilight Tours.

For more information call (502) 636-5023 or visit conrad-caldwell.org