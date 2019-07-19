July-August Art Exhibitions at Loudoun House

This Exhibition includes works from

Martin Beck and Brandon C. Smith: The Present of Past Things

Crimson Duvall: In Darkness She Blossoms

Mia Cinelli: This Being Said

Ben LaFever: Spirit Shadow

Allison May and Cara Cecil: The Archive, a Document of Courage

For more information call (859) 254-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org