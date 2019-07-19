July-August Art Exhibitions at Loudoun House
Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
This Exhibition includes works from
- Martin Beck and Brandon C. Smith: The Present of Past Things
- Crimson Duvall: In Darkness She Blossoms
- Mia Cinelli: This Being Said
- Ben LaFever: Spirit Shadow
- Allison May and Cara Cecil: The Archive, a Document of Courage
For more information call (859) 254-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org
