July-August Art Exhibitions at Loudoun House

Loudoun House 209 Castlewood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

This Exhibition includes works from

  • Martin Beck and Brandon C. Smith: The Present of Past Things
  • Crimson Duvall: In Darkness She Blossoms
  • Mia Cinelli: This Being Said
  • Ben LaFever: Spirit Shadow
  • Allison May and Cara Cecil: The Archive, a Document of Courage

For more information call (859) 254-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org

