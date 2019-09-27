Jump Start Horse Trials at Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Jump Start is honored and proud to host Area 8 Championships this year! This organization will also host an intercollegiate event in partnership with UK again in 2019, with competition in Show Jumping, Cross Country and Dressage.

For more information call (859) 621 6522 or visit keeneland.ponyclub.org

Kids & Family, Sports
