June Jam at Angelic Hall
Join us at Centre Square for an evening of praise and worship with local contemporary Christian band Crew 3:30. Bring a friend! The concert is FREE!
For more information call 270-699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com
Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033
June Jam at Angelic Hall
Join us at Centre Square for an evening of praise and worship with local contemporary Christian band Crew 3:30. Bring a friend! The concert is FREE!
For more information call 270-699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com
June 19, 2018
June 20, 2018
June 21, 2018
June 22, 2018
June 23, 2018
June 24, 2018
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053