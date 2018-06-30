June Jam at Angelic Hall

to Google Calendar - June Jam at Angelic Hall - 2018-06-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - June Jam at Angelic Hall - 2018-06-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - June Jam at Angelic Hall - 2018-06-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - June Jam at Angelic Hall - 2018-06-30 19:00:00

Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033

June Jam at Angelic Hall

Join us at Centre Square for an evening of praise and worship with local contemporary Christian band Crew 3:30. Bring a friend! The concert is FREE!

For more information call 270-699-2787 or visit kentuckyclassicarts.com 

Info
Angelic Hall at Centre Square 237 N. Spalding Avenue, Lebanon, Kentucky 40033 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality
270-699-2787
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - June Jam at Angelic Hall - 2018-06-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - June Jam at Angelic Hall - 2018-06-30 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - June Jam at Angelic Hall - 2018-06-30 19:00:00 iCalendar - June Jam at Angelic Hall - 2018-06-30 19:00:00
JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

June 19, 2018

Wednesday

June 20, 2018

Thursday

June 21, 2018

Friday

June 22, 2018

Saturday

June 23, 2018

Sunday

June 24, 2018

Monday

June 25, 2018

Submit Yours