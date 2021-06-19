Juneteenth 2021 Downtown Somerset

Pulaski Co. Judicial Center Plaza 50 Public Square, Somerset, Kentucky 42501

Juneteenth 2021 – Pulaski Co. Judicial Center Plaza, Downtown Somerset, KY, 12pm-9pm. In honor of the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, the City of Somerset will partner with the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council and other community organizations to host the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival. This event is free and will celebrate Somerset’s cultural heritage by including messages from community members and leaders, inspirational music, poetry readings and more.

For more information call 606-679-6366 or visit  seesomerset.com  or Facebook seesomerset and Insta: @seemyset).

606-679-6366
