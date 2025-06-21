× Expand Oldham County History Center Juneteenth Banquet 2025

Juneteenth Banquet 2025 at Oldham County History Center

FREE

The Oldham County History Center's 2025 Junteenth celebration will feature a banquet honoring retired Major General Craig Timberlake.

Since 2004, the Oldham County History Center has celebrated Juneteenth as an important way to recognize the contributions of Oldham County's African American culture. The Elijah Marrs Achievement Award is given to outstanding black citizens who have made a difference in the community, both locally and globally.

This year, the History Center will be hosting a banquet to honor the 2025 recipient of the Elijah Marrs Achievement Award, Major General Craig Q. Timberlake. The banquet will include both dinner and entertainment by the Bourbon and Brass Jazz Band.

The celebration will take place at CityPlace Pavilion on Saturday, June 21st, 2025 from 6 – 9 pm. Doors open at 5:30. The event is free to the public but reservations are limited and MUST be made in advance via Eventbrite.

This event is sponsored by the Ashbourne Farms Foundation Fund.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/