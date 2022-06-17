Juneteenth Festival at Festus Claybon Park

3 days of celebration, reflection, and rejoicing!

The AFRICAN AMERICAN COALITION OF HOPKINS COUNTY is sponsoring the first annual Juneteenth Festival at Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville on June 17th, 18th & 19th.

Tentative schedule of activities:

FRIDAY (3-7pm) - Basketball tournament, games (for all ages) music, food, vendors, Black history, prizes, rides and more!

SATURDAY (11am-7pm) - Basketball tournament, games (for all ages), music, food, vendors, Black history, prizes, rides and more!

SUNDAY (3-5pm) - Vendors, Gospel Music Fest featuring some of Hopkins County’s best musical talent!

Churches, organizations, businesses, vendors are being invited and encouraged to participate in our first annual Juneteenth celebration.

The cost to participate as a Food Vendor for the 3-day event is $100 (donation). No more than 2 food vendors will be allowed to sell the same food item. First come, first served.

The cost for CHURCH VENDORS is $50 (donation).

The cost for SMALL BUSINESS VENDORS (i.e. - jewelry, clothing, sweet treats, etc.) is $40 (donation).

If your church, organization, or business would like to participate, please call (270) 836-9097 or (270) 871-4811 or see any member of the African American Coalition.

NOTE: If you would like to set up as a vendor to “give back” to your community, or would like to offer FREE services or supplies such as food/drink items, haircuts, etc., (upon approval) a vendor donation will not be required.

For more information call 270.836.9097