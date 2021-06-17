Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration: Our Story, America’s Glory Inaugural Gala

The red-carpet gala will feature dinner, spoken word by Hannah Drake and special performances by the Dr. Jerry Tolson Orchestra, Syreeta Thompson “Trumpet Lady” and Atone featuring Donna. WAVE3’s Dawne Gee, a Juneteenth Jubilee commissioner, will emcee the event. Tickets can be purchased for $150.

For more information about the Juneteenth holiday visit juneteenthlou.com

About the Muhammad Ali Center

The Muhammad Ali Center, a 501(c)3 corporation, was co-founded by Muhammad Ali and his wife Lonnie in their hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The international cultural center promotes the Six Core Principles of Muhammad Ali (Confidence, Conviction, Dedication, Giving, Respect, and Spirituality) in ways that inspire personal and global greatness and provides programming and events around the focus areas of education, gender equity, and global citizenship. Its newest initiative, Generation Ali, fosters a new generation of leaders to contribute positively to their communities and to change the world for the better. The Center’s headquarters also contains an award-winning museum experience.

For more information visit alicenter.org