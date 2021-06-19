Juneteeth 2021 in Somerset

Pulaski Co. Judicial Center Plaza, Downtown Somerset, KY, 12pm-9pm.

In honor of the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, the City of Somerset will partner with the Lake Cumberland Diversity Council and other community organizations to host the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Festival. This event is free and will celebrate Somerset’s cultural heritage by including messages from community members and leaders, inspirational music, poetry readings, art, food trucks and more.

For more information call 606-679-6366 or visit seesomerset.com

Facebook seesomerset

Insta: @seemyset).