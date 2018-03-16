Junie B Jones I am Not a Crook at Market House Theatre

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Junie B Jones I am Not a Crook at Market House Theatre

Something terrible happened to Junie B. Jones at school today! Someone stole her new furry mittens! So when Junie B. finds a wonderful pen of many colors, she should be allowed to keep it, right? Junie B. Jones is not a crook . . . or is she?

Friday, March 9, 2018 - 7:00pm

Saturday, March 10, 2018 - 2:30pm

Sunday, March 11, 2018 - 2:30pm

Friday, March 16, 2018 - 7:00pm

Saturday, March 17, 2018 - 2:30pm

Sunday, March 18, 2018 - 2:30pm

Ticket Prices: Adult $12 Student $6

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org

Market House Theatre 132 Market House Square, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
270-444-6828
