Junie B. Jones - Jingle Bells, Batman Smells

Junie B. Jones, First-Grader, is super-excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. The script seamlessly incorporates vocabulary, logic, and messages of kindness and charity while entertaining with silly antics. A hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park.

