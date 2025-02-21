Junie B. Jones The Musical JR at Leeds Center for the Arts

Feb. 21-23 & Feb. 28-Mar.2, 2025 | Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:30

Junie B. Jones The Musical JR is a lively and engaging adaptation of Barbara Park's beloved children's book series. This junior version is specifically tailored for young performers and audiences.

The musical follows the adventures of Junie B. Jones, a spunky and spirited first-grader, as she navigates the ups and downs of school, friendships, and family life. With catchy songs, colorful characters, and a heartwarming story, "Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr." celebrates the joys and challenges of childhood in a fun and entertaining way.

For more information, please visit leedscenter.org/