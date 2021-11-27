Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!
Lexington Children's Theatre 418 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!
It’s me, Junie B. Jones and wowie, wow, wow have I got a story for you! It’s time for the holiday sing-a-long and normally I would be really excited but blabbermouth May is trying to ruin it all by tattling on me again. You know what’s worse; I pulled you-know-who as my secret Santa! But, wait – this could be the perfect opportunity to give my arch nemesis exactly what she deserves. I just hope Santa doesn’t find out!
A Play by Allison Gregory
Adapted from the book series by Barbara Park
Best enjoyed by ages 5 and up
Location: The Lexington Opera House (401 W Short St, Lexington, KY 40507)
Length of Show: Approximately 1 hour long
For more information call 859-254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org/event/a-wrinkle-in-time/