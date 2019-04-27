Junior Ranger Day at Oldham County History Center

In an effort to celebrate April 20-28 as National Park Week, a Members-Only Junior Ranger Day will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 at the Oldham County History Center in La Grange. This is a family event with various learning stations and lots of fun! Non-members of the Oldham County History Center are also welcome at a charge of $1 per person. Participants can earn their Junior Ranger Badge to celebrate National Park Week.

Learning stations will include demonstrations on hearth cooking, the printing press, antique wringer washer and Colonial Garden activities. Participants will have the opportunity to meet Hannah Abrams, a slave at Hermitage Farm; listen to stories told by steamboat captain, Captain Varble; and interact with members of the 12th US Colored Heavy Artillery. Also included will be special guided museum tours and children will receive a free paperback copy of Chickens Lay Eggs Not Rabbits, a children’s book written by History Center Executive Director, Nancy Stearns Theiss.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or email info@oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org.