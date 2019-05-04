× Expand Historic Augusta KY JUNKFEST

JunkFest, Beer & BBQ Celebration in Augusta

Spend the day in Historic Augusta KY, looking for Vintage Finds, Unique Antiques, Food. Craft Beer & Repurposed Relics.

2014 American Grilled Winner, Staci Graves Jett & Hog Heaven BBQ will be here.

facebook.com/augustaky.com

For more information call Augusta/Bracken County Tourism Dept at 606-756-2183