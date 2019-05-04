JunkFest, Beer & BBQ Celebration in Augusta
along the banks of the Ohio River in Augusta, KY Augusta, Kentucky 41002
JunkFest, Beer & BBQ Celebration in Augusta
Spend the day in Historic Augusta KY, looking for Vintage Finds, Unique Antiques, Food. Craft Beer & Repurposed Relics.
2014 American Grilled Winner, Staci Graves Jett & Hog Heaven BBQ will be here.
facebook.com/augustaky.com
For more information call Augusta/Bracken County Tourism Dept at 606-756-2183
Info
