JunkFest, Beer & BBQ Celebration in Augusta

to Google Calendar - JunkFest, Beer & BBQ Celebration in Augusta - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JunkFest, Beer & BBQ Celebration in Augusta - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JunkFest, Beer & BBQ Celebration in Augusta - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - JunkFest, Beer & BBQ Celebration in Augusta - 2019-05-04 10:00:00

along the banks of the Ohio River in Augusta, KY Augusta, Kentucky 41002

JunkFest, Beer & BBQ Celebration in Augusta

Spend the day in Historic Augusta KY, looking for Vintage Finds, Unique Antiques, Food. Craft Beer & Repurposed Relics.

2014 American Grilled Winner, Staci Graves Jett & Hog Heaven BBQ will be here.

facebook.com/augustaky.com

For more information call Augusta/Bracken County Tourism Dept  at 606-756-2183

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
606-756-2183
to Google Calendar - JunkFest, Beer & BBQ Celebration in Augusta - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JunkFest, Beer & BBQ Celebration in Augusta - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JunkFest, Beer & BBQ Celebration in Augusta - 2019-05-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - JunkFest, Beer & BBQ Celebration in Augusta - 2019-05-04 10:00:00