Junkfest in Augusta
Downtown Augusta Second Street, Augusta, Kentucky 41002
City of AugustaAugusta/Bracken County Tourism
Saturday, May 2nd 2020
'Junkfest' Event 10am-5pm
Spend the day looking & shopping for Vintage Finds, Unique Antiques & RePurposed Relics!!
Special Guest: Our Local Girl, Staci Graves Jett, 'American Grilled Winner.
Rain or Shine the event will still go on!!
Visit other areas: Rosemary Clooney Museum, Welcome Center, Shops, Restaurants & Baker-Bird Winery and Distillery.
For more information call (606) 756-2183 or visit augustaky.com