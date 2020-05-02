Junkfest in Augusta

× Expand City of AugustaAugusta/Bracken County Tourism 'JUNKFEST EVENT'

Saturday, May 2nd 2020

'Junkfest' Event 10am-5pm

Spend the day looking & shopping for Vintage Finds, Unique Antiques & RePurposed Relics!!

Special Guest: Our Local Girl, Staci Graves Jett, 'American Grilled Winner.

Rain or Shine the event will still go on!!

Visit other areas: Rosemary Clooney Museum, Welcome Center, Shops, Restaurants & Baker-Bird Winery and Distillery.

For more information call (606) 756-2183 or visit augustaky.com