Bob Noble Park 2801 Park Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003-9327
Just Imagine 5K Run
Paducah Tilghman Track Team will partner with Book for Hope to host the Just Imagine 5K Run. All proceeds from this event will benefit children going through active cancer treatment in Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois & Monroe Carrol Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN for childhood cancer research.
For more information call (270) 519-6536 or visit bookforhope.org
Bob Noble Park 2801 Park Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003-9327 View Map
