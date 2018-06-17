Just for Dad: 1850s Hunting and Trapping at Land Between the Lakes

Hunting and trapping was not a hobby in 1850s, furs and the meat from wild animals could be sold for income or extra meat that meant having more than just veggies for dinner. See homemade traps and period rifles and learn how they were used to hunt game. Discover what was in the woodsman’s 1850s tool box that he used to harvest from the bountiful nature that surrounded him.

Visitors are encouraged to meet the farm animals and wander the farm with its period crops and gardens. Living history interpreters can answer any questions about life in the 1850s.

To find more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us