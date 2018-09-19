Justin Timberlake at Rupp Arena

to Google Calendar - Justin Timberlake at Rupp Arena - 2018-09-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Justin Timberlake at Rupp Arena - 2018-09-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Justin Timberlake at Rupp Arena - 2018-09-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Justin Timberlake at Rupp Arena - 2018-09-19 20:00:00

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Justin Timberlake at Rupp Arena

Grammy award-winning, international superstar Justin Timberlake is bringing ‘The Man of the Woods Tour’ to Rupp Arena on Sept. 19! 

Timberlake’s latest album, Man Of The Woods, was released on Friday, Feb. 2.  His highly anticipated performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show took place on Sunday, Feb. 4, marking the third time he has performed at the most watched musical event of the year. Timberlake’s last tour was the critically acclaimed The 20/20 Experience World Tour, which sold out arenas and stadiums around the globe in 2013 and 2014. 

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Info
Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
to Google Calendar - Justin Timberlake at Rupp Arena - 2018-09-19 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Justin Timberlake at Rupp Arena - 2018-09-19 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Justin Timberlake at Rupp Arena - 2018-09-19 20:00:00 iCalendar - Justin Timberlake at Rupp Arena - 2018-09-19 20:00:00

Tags

Apr 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

April 27, 2018

Saturday

April 28, 2018

Sunday

April 29, 2018

Monday

April 30, 2018

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Wednesday

May 2, 2018

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Submit Yours