KC and the Sunshine Band at the Paramount
August 26, 2017 – 8:00 PM
Tickets $80, $70, $60, $55
For more information visit paramountartscenter.com
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
KC and the Sunshine Band at the Paramount
August 26, 2017 – 8:00 PM
Tickets $80, $70, $60, $55
For more information visit paramountartscenter.com
July 31, 2017
August 1, 2017
August 2, 2017
August 3, 2017
August 4, 2017
August 5, 2017
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053