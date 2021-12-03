KFC Yum! Center Holiday Movie Night: Home Alone

The KFC Yum! Center has partnered with Norton Children’s to bring one of the most cherished aspects of the holiday season to the arena. The venue will offer a free screening of the holiday classic, Home Alone, on Friday, December 3. The community is invited to watch the movie on the arena’s brand-new, massive centerhung digital screen. Guests can arrive early to enjoy other free activities including holiday themed bounce houses, pictures with Santa, giveaways, roving entertainment and more.

KFC Yum! Center Holiday Movie, presented by Norton Children's

Show Date/Time: Friday, December 3, 2021/Doors at 6 p.m. and Move Starts at 7 p.m.

Location: KFC Yum! Center | 1 Arena Plaza | Louisville, KY 40202

Ticket Prices: Free Admission

How to Purchase Tickets: The KFC Yum! Center Holiday Movie Night, presented by Norton Children's, is open to all ages and tickets will not be required to attend. However, guests are encouraged to register for their free ticket to reserve a spot.

For more information call (502) 690-9000 visit kfcyumcenter.com