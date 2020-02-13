KISS End of the Road Tour at Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.
For more information visit rupparena.com
