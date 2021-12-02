KLOVE Christmas Tour at EKU Center

EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

 KLOVE presents their 2021 Christmas Tour at EKU Center for the Arts! Join Grammy and Dove Award winning CASTING CROWNS, MAC POWELL, CAIN, DANTE BOWE & JORDAN ST. CYR for an unforgettable concert, just in time for the holidays!

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
859-622-7469
