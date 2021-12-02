KLOVE Christmas Tour at EKU Center
to
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
KLOVE Christmas Tour at EKU Center
KLOVE presents their 2021 Christmas Tour at EKU Center for the Arts! Join Grammy and Dove Award winning CASTING CROWNS, MAC POWELL, CAIN, DANTE BOWE & JORDAN ST. CYR for an unforgettable concert, just in time for the holidays!
For more information visit ekucenter.com
Info
EKU Center for the Arts 1 Hall Drive, Richmond, Kentucky 40475
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance