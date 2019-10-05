KMAC Bash

You won't want to miss out on the inventive culinary and cocktail pairings from some of Louisville's hottest chefs and mixologists. Experience food from Chef Alison Settles of Red Hog, Chef Tonya Mays & Chef Miriam Martinez-Prisciliano of the LEE Initiative, Chef Noelle Hall of Decca, Chef Mary Wheatley & Chef Rebecca Johnson of Atlantic No. 5, and Chef Olive Howard of Pints & Union. Featured mixologists will include Virginia Alexander of River House, Bri Hlava of Butchertown Social, Alex Breese of the Moxy Hotel, Amy Fisher of Meta and Jesse Hawkins of the Mocktail Project.

There's more than one way to join in the Bash fun! Raffle tickets are available for sale at the event or online. Prizes this year include:

- Dinner for twelve at 610 Magnolia

- Two tickets to Elvis Costello at the Louisville Palace

- Two front row tickets to KMAC Couture

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org