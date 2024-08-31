× Expand KMAC A man presenting poetry in front of a crowd.

KMAC Open Mic

If you’ve thought about slamming but didn’t want to compete, the Poetry Open Mic is for you! Come out to KMAC at 5:30 PM to hear seasoned poets and first-timers alike. KMAC Poetry Slams and Open Mics are hosted by Lance Newman.

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit www.kmacmuseum.org.