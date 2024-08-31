KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC Poetry Slams are monthly competitions hosted by Lance Newman, aka Mr. SpreadLove. Support a local poet by being an audience member or perform your own poetry in front of a crowd. KMAC Poetry Slams are presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit www.kmacmuseum.org.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
5025890102
