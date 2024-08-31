× Expand KMAC A man presenting poetry in front of a crowd.

KMAC Poetry Slam

KMAC Poetry Slams are monthly competitions hosted by Lance Newman, aka Mr. SpreadLove. Support a local poet by being an audience member or perform your own poetry in front of a crowd. KMAC Poetry Slams are presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.

For more information call 502.589.0102 or visit www.kmacmuseum.org.