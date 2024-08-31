KMAC Poetry Slam
KMAC Poetry Slams are monthly competitions hosted by Lance Newman, aka Mr. SpreadLove. Support a local poet by being an audience member or perform your own poetry in front of a crowd. KMAC Poetry Slams are presented in partnership with Lance Newman and Young Poets of Louisville.
