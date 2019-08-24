KMAC Triennial Crown of Rays Exhibit

The artists selected for the 2019 KMAC Triennial will use their Kentucky roots to expose a system of communities and experiences that reach beyond our borders, reflecting the times and issues of a larger globalized network.

Rather than a theme and more of a guidestar for the exhibition, the Crown of Rays Goldenrod serves as a vivid symbol representing all creative thinkers, makers, and citizens of Kentucky, both native and foreign. Comprised of artworks that preserve certain traditions like weaving, crocheting, drawing, painting, and ceramics, this Triennial will also include the newer territories of conceptual photography, video, sound, installation and performance.

The selected artists reflect the biodiversity of the state, as each firmly stems from this landscape and is a vibrant part of our contemporary art ecosystem.

For more information visit kmacmuseum.org