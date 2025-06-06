KSR Live radio show at The Virginia Theater

The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501

KSR Live radio show at The Virginia Theater

 Fans can watch their favorite KSR hosts — Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, Drew Franklin, and Shannon "The Dude" — live in this unique setting, which is home to music, comedy, theater, and private events.

For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/

Info

Concerts & Live Music
606.679.6366
