KSR Live radio show at The Virginia Theater
The Virginia Theater 214 E. Mt. Vernon St. , Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Fans can watch their favorite KSR hosts — Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, Drew Franklin, and Shannon "The Dude" — live in this unique setting, which is home to music, comedy, theater, and private events.
For more information, please call 606.679.6366 or visit thevirginiaky.com/
Concerts & Live Music