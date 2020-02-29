KY Farm Bureau Auction at Kentucky Horse Park

Open to the public! Donated Items! All types of farm equipment and lawn & garden equipment. Usable items - no junk. 100% of the auction proceeds go to the Fayette County Farm Bureau Education Foundation. Located in the Man o' War Parking Lot. $5 parking fee charged by the Kentucky Horse Park on the day of the sale. Equipment accepted on Thursday, February 27 & Friday, February 28 - 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (No equipment will be accepted the day of the sale). Terms & Conditions: 10% Commission, $30 Minimum Per Lot, $750 Maximum Per Lot, $30 Buy-Back Fee including tractors, $50 Buy-Back Fee for Trucks & Boats.

For more information call (502) 223-2193 or visit fayettecofarmbureau.com