KY Farm Bureau Auction at Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

KY Farm Bureau Auction at Kentucky Horse Park

Open to the public! Donated Items! All types of farm equipment and lawn & garden equipment. Usable items - no junk. 100% of the auction proceeds go to the Fayette County Farm Bureau Education Foundation. Located in the Man o' War Parking Lot. $5 parking fee charged by the Kentucky Horse Park on the day of the sale. Equipment accepted on Thursday, February 27 & Friday, February 28 - 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (No equipment will be accepted the day of the sale). Terms & Conditions: 10% Commission, $30 Minimum Per Lot, $750 Maximum Per Lot, $30 Buy-Back Fee including tractors, $50 Buy-Back Fee for Trucks & Boats.

For more information call (502) 223-2193 or visit fayettecofarmbureau.com

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
