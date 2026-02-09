KY Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular at Ky Expo Center

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

The KY Flea Market is your chance to find treasures old and new. Shop over 700 booths of antiques, collectibles, jewelry, clothes, bath & body, surplus and more. Free admission. Half off parking with purchase. Friday 10-6. Saturday 10-6. Sunday 11-5. Monday 10-5

For more information, please visit stewartpromotions.com

Crafts, Kids & Family, Markets
