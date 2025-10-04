KY Lake Paddle Up at Kentucky Dam Village

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044

The KY Lake Paddleup is a family-friendly paddle event in partnership with the City of Calvert City, the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Tennessee RiverLine! Join us on Saturday, October 4 for a paddle on Kentucky Lake! Bring a kayak, canoe, or any other worthy paddle craft for a trip from Sledd Creek to Kentucky Dam Village Boat Ramp. Choose a leisurely paddle or take a guided geological journey down the banks!

For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov

Outdoor
2703957138
