× Expand Blair Travis Paddlers paddle downstream to Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park

KY Lake Paddle Up at Kentucky Dam Village

The KY Lake Paddleup is a family-friendly paddle event in partnership with the City of Calvert City, the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Tennessee RiverLine! Join us on Saturday, October 4 for a paddle on Kentucky Lake! Bring a kayak, canoe, or any other worthy paddle craft for a trip from Sledd Creek to Kentucky Dam Village Boat Ramp. Choose a leisurely paddle or take a guided geological journey down the banks!

For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov