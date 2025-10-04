KY Lake Paddle Up at Kentucky Dam Village
to
Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044
Blair Travis
Paddlers paddle downstream to Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park
The KY Lake Paddleup is a family-friendly paddle event in partnership with the City of Calvert City, the Kentucky Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Tennessee RiverLine! Join us on Saturday, October 4 for a paddle on Kentucky Lake! Bring a kayak, canoe, or any other worthy paddle craft for a trip from Sledd Creek to Kentucky Dam Village Boat Ramp. Choose a leisurely paddle or take a guided geological journey down the banks!
For more information call 2703957138 or visit calvertcityky.gov