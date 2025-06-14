KY Wine & Vine Festival in Nicholasville

to

Jessamine County Fairgrounds 100 Park Drive, Kentucky 40356

Taste wines from across the State. Engage with wine makers, winery owners and wine enthusiasts. Shop local handmade/Kentucky Proud craft vendors. Enjoy food from local food trucks and beer from West 6th Brewing. Try your luck at the Wine Toss and Run for Merlot. Bring the whole family, we have inflatables for the kids. Event is under large white tents so no risk for weather. Get your tickets today!

For more information call 859-887-4351 or visit kywinefest.com

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
859-887-4351
