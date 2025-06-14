× Expand Ronda May Ky Wine & Vine Festival Flyer

KY Wine & Vine Festival in Nicholasville

Taste wines from across the State. Engage with wine makers, winery owners and wine enthusiasts. Shop local handmade/Kentucky Proud craft vendors. Enjoy food from local food trucks and beer from West 6th Brewing. Try your luck at the Wine Toss and Run for Merlot. Bring the whole family, we have inflatables for the kids. Event is under large white tents so no risk for weather. Get your tickets today!

For more information call 859-887-4351 or visit kywinefest.com