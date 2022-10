KYANA Swap Meet at Kentucky Expo Center

KYANA Indoor Swap Meet

Sat March11 8 AM to 6PM,

Sun March 12 8AM to 4PM.

Daily Prizes given away in Broadbent. Car Corral outside.

1150 Spaces of All Kinds of Car Parts.

For more information callĀ 502 619 2916 or visitĀ http://kyanaswapmeet.com