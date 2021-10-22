Kaleb Cecil with Chris Bradley in Concert at The Amp at Dant Crossing
to
The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing 225 Dee Head Road, Gethsemane, Kentucky 40051
Kaleb Cecil with Chris Bradley in Concert at The Amp at Dant Crossing
THE AMP AT DANT CROSSING FALL 2021 LINEUP
Oct. 08 Mark Wills
Oct. 09 Better Than Ezra
Oct. 15 Phil Vassar
Oct. 16 Smash Mouth
Oct. 22 Gin Blossoms
Oct. 23 Kaleb Cecil with Chris Bradley, Jacob Downs, Grafenburg & Josh Mitcham
Oct. 29 Jim Messina
Oct. 30 David Lee Murphy
For more information call (502) 917-0710 or visit dantcrossing.com