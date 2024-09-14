× Expand Waterfront Botanical Gardens/Bisig Impact Group Kaleidoscope Banner static (700 x 500 px) - 1 Kaleidoscope Family Festival at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Mark your calendars for Waterfront Botanical Gardens' 2nd annual Kaleidoscope Family Festival on Saturday, September 14th! Join us for a fun-filled day featuring live bluegrass and folk music by Mike Schroeder, Janelle Canerday, andn Mark Rosenthal, over a dozen vendors to shop, plus activity stations, creative crafts, sno-cones for kids, and refreshing beer from Apocalypse Brew Works. There’s something for everyone, and best of all—it’s completely FREE! Don’t miss out on the fun, pre-register today to secure your spot. https://waterfrontgardens.org/kaleidoscope/