Kaleidoscope Family Festival at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

to

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Kaleidoscope Family Festival at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Mark your calendars for Waterfront Botanical Gardens' 2nd annual Kaleidoscope Family Festival on Saturday, September 14th! Join us for a fun-filled day featuring live bluegrass and folk music by Mike Schroeder, Janelle Canerday, andn Mark Rosenthal, over a dozen vendors to shop, plus activity stations, creative crafts, sno-cones for kids, and refreshing beer from Apocalypse Brew Works. There’s something for everyone, and best of all—it’s completely FREE! Don’t miss out on the fun, pre-register today to secure your spot. https://waterfrontgardens.org/kaleidoscope/

Info

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-276-5404
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Kaleidoscope Family Festival at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2024-09-14 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kaleidoscope Family Festival at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2024-09-14 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kaleidoscope Family Festival at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2024-09-14 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kaleidoscope Family Festival at Waterfront Botanical Gardens - 2024-09-14 10:00:00 ical