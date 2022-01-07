Kane Brown in Concert at YUM! Center

to

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Kane Brown in Concert at YUM! Center

Multi-Platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer Kane Brown announced his headlining Blessed & Free Tour, stopping in 35 North American cities. The tour, which includes special guests Chase Rice and Restless Road, will visit the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on January 7, 2022.

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Info

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
to
Google Calendar - Kane Brown in Concert at YUM! Center - 2022-01-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kane Brown in Concert at YUM! Center - 2022-01-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kane Brown in Concert at YUM! Center - 2022-01-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kane Brown in Concert at YUM! Center - 2022-01-07 19:00:00 ical