Kane Brown in Concert at YUM! Center
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Multi-Platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer Kane Brown announced his headlining Blessed & Free Tour, stopping in 35 North American cities. The tour, which includes special guests Chase Rice and Restless Road, will visit the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on January 7, 2022.
