Kansas and 38 Special at Beaver Dam
to
Beaver Dam Amphitheater 217 S. Main Street, Beaver Dam, Kentucky 42320
Kansas and 38 Special at Beaver Dam
KANSAS and 38 Special will bring their co-headlining tour to The DAM on Friday, July 17, delivering a powerhouse night packed with some of the biggest rock songs ever recorded.Fans can expect an unforgettable lineup of iconic hits, including:🎸 Carry On Wayward Son🎸 Dust in the Wind🎸 Hold On Loosely🎸 Caught Up In You🎸 Second Chance…and many more.This will be a must-see night for classic rock fans across Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, and beyond.
For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/