Kansas and 38 Special at Beaver Dam

KANSAS and 38 Special will bring their co-headlining tour to The DAM on Friday, July 17, delivering a powerhouse night packed with some of the biggest rock songs ever recorded.Fans can expect an unforgettable lineup of iconic hits, including:🎸 Carry On Wayward Son🎸 Dust in the Wind🎸 Hold On Loosely🎸 Caught Up In You🎸 Second Chance…and many more.This will be a must-see night for classic rock fans across Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee, and beyond.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/