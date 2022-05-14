Kat Edmonson In Concert at the Norton Center

With a lighter-than-air vocal approach as well as her gift for evocative songwriting, Kat Edmonson is a rare artist who embodies the spirit of the past while remaining resolutely au courant. This vintage-pop jazz artist has a story to tell. Edmonson’s fifth and latest album, Dreamers Do, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Traditional Jazz Chart. A mix of original and re-imagined Disney songs, the album explores the shared human struggle around daring to dream over the course of one, sleepless night.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com