Kat Edmonson at Norton Center for the Arts

Possessing an airy, light voice with a vintage touch, jazz vocalist and songwriter Kat Edmonson brings the sensibility of the Great American Songbook into the 21st century. Edmonson forged her sound performing in small rooms and clubs before touring worldwide with Lyle Lovett, Chris Isaak, Jaime Cullum, and Gary Clark, Jr. Her unusually charming and seamless blend of old and new has garnered attention on NPR, Austin City Limits TV, and A Prairie Home Companion to name a few.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com