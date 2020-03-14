Kat Edmonson at Norton Center for the Arts

to Google Calendar - Kat Edmonson at Norton Center for the Arts - 2020-03-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kat Edmonson at Norton Center for the Arts - 2020-03-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kat Edmonson at Norton Center for the Arts - 2020-03-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Kat Edmonson at Norton Center for the Arts - 2020-03-14 19:30:00

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Kat Edmonson at Norton Center for the Arts

 Possessing an airy, light voice with a vintage touch, jazz vocalist and songwriter Kat Edmonson brings the sensibility of the Great American Songbook into the 21st century. Edmonson forged her sound performing in small rooms and clubs before touring worldwide with Lyle Lovett, Chris Isaak, Jaime Cullum, and Gary Clark, Jr. Her unusually charming and seamless blend of old and new has garnered attention on NPR, Austin City Limits TV, and A Prairie Home Companion to name a few.

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com

Info

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Kat Edmonson at Norton Center for the Arts - 2020-03-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kat Edmonson at Norton Center for the Arts - 2020-03-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kat Edmonson at Norton Center for the Arts - 2020-03-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Kat Edmonson at Norton Center for the Arts - 2020-03-14 19:30:00