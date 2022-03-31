Kate Willett at Planet of the Tapes

× Expand Planet of the Tapes Kate

Kate Willett is a comedian, actress, and writer whose raunchy feminist storytelling is both smart and relatable. She’s the author of the Audible Original “Dirtbag Anthropology.” She just made her network debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and she has a 15 minute special on Netflix’s “Comedy Lineup.” She’s the cohost of the political comedy podcast Reply Guys.

She’s been a correspondent for the JIM JEFFERIES SHOW at Politicon and a featured comic on Viceland’s FLOPHOUSE. Her appearance on Comedy Central’s THIS IS NOT HAPPENING was on Splitsider’s list of “Best Late Night Standup Sets.” In the past, she toured with Margaret Cho nationally and internationally and has featured with comedians like Kyle Kinane, Maria Bamford, and Greg Behrendt.

She has appeared in the Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Festival, Big Sky Festival, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, San Francisco Sketchfest (7 years in a row), and most recently High Plains. She was a “Comic to Watch” at the LA RIOT festival.

Featuring Planet of the Tapes' very own Chris Vititoe and hosted by Reed Sedgwick!

For more information call 502.742.1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events