Kathia St. Hilaire — Invisible Empires at Speed Art Museum

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

 The Speed Art Museum, in collaboration with the Clark Art Institute, is proud to present a new exhibition of New York-based artist Kathia St. Hilaire (American, born 1995). Informed by her experience growing up in Afro-Caribbean neighborhoods in South Florida, St. Hilaire seeks to celebrate and illuminate the complex histories of the communities she comes from through innovative, mixed-media studio processes.

