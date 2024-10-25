Kathia St. Hilaire — Invisible Empires at Speed Art Museum

The Speed Art Museum, in collaboration with the Clark Art Institute, is proud to present a new exhibition of New York-based artist Kathia St. Hilaire (American, born 1995). Informed by her experience growing up in Afro-Caribbean neighborhoods in South Florida, St. Hilaire seeks to celebrate and illuminate the complex histories of the communities she comes from through innovative, mixed-media studio processes.

For more information, please call 502.634.2700 or visit speedmuseum.org/exhibitions