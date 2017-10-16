Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center

Google Calendar - Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2017-10-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2017-10-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2017-10-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2017-10-16 19:00:00

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center

Katy Perry announced the June 9 release of her new album, Witness (Capitol Records), and an extensive arena tour. With Witness, Katy reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire. The singles released thus far – the Platinum-certified "Chained to the Rhythm" featuring Skip Marley and the follow-up single, "Bon Appétit" featuring Migos – hint at the breadth of the musical and thematic elements found on Witness. Each ticket purchase for "Witness: The Tour" also includes a pre-order for "Witness: The Album."

For more information visit kfcyumcenter.com

Info
KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2017-10-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2017-10-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2017-10-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center - 2017-10-16 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Saturday

July 8, 2017

Sunday

July 9, 2017

Monday

July 10, 2017

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Friday

July 14, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™