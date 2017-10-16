Katy Perry to Perform at KFC Yum! Center

Katy Perry announced the June 9 release of her new album, Witness (Capitol Records), and an extensive arena tour. With Witness, Katy reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire. The singles released thus far – the Platinum-certified "Chained to the Rhythm" featuring Skip Marley and the follow-up single, "Bon Appétit" featuring Migos – hint at the breadth of the musical and thematic elements found on Witness. Each ticket purchase for "Witness: The Tour" also includes a pre-order for "Witness: The Album."

