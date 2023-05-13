Keb Mo at Paramount Arts Center
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
With five GRAMMYs, 14 Blues Foundation Awards, and a groundbreaking career spanning nearly 50 years under his belt, Keb’ Mo’ stands as one of the most accomplished and respected artists working in contemporary roots music today.
For more information, please call 606.324.0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com/
Concerts & Live Music