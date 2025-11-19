Keeneland Library Lecture Series: Arthur B. Hancock III

Keeneland Library will host Arthur B. Hancock III in conversation with writer Lenny Shulman in the Keeneland Sales Pavilion. In his memoir, Hancock tells the incredible story of his journey to the brink and back again. On one level, it is an intimate portrait of the American Turf, introducing some of the most colorful characters and vignettes in its history. But the underlying narrative deals in epic human themes: rebellion and redemption, addiction and recovery, desire and spirituality, discord and song. Above all, its unflinching record of every twist in the road – shameful or inspiring, tragic or comic – shows how the same dreams that can unravel a life will sometimes end up saving it.

Ticket Options Include: 20 Per Ticket | $50 Per Ticket with Book

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Keeneland Library Foundation which supports the Library’s preservation, education, and outreach projects.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

For more information call 859-254-3412 or visit keeneland.com.