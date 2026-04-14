Keeneland Library Lecture Series: Foundations: Sires and Dams Who Shaped the Evolution of the Thoroughbred

Join us for a program of expert panelists sharing their insight into some shapers of the breed.

Keeneland Library is pleased to welcome:

Edwin Anthony, author of two books on pedigrees and consultant for his father's Shortleaf StablesRobert Keck of Crestwood Bloodstock James Keogh of Grovendale Sales Byron Rogers of Stable Analytics LLC Duncan Taylor, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Taylor Made Sales Agency This is a free program with RSVP required.

Email your RSVP to LibraryPT1@keeneland.com by May 12.

For more information call 859-254-3412 or visit keeneland.com.